3 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on I-285 onto I-20 eastbound involving a tractor-trailer. DeKalb police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.