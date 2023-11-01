3-Degree Guarantee
3 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on I-285 onto I-20 eastbound involving a tractor-trailer. DeKalb police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

