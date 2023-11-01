3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta, DeKalb County opening warming center ahead of cold weather

Warming centers ahead of cold temperatures will be open in Atlanta and DeKalb County.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Warming centers ahead of cold temperatures will be open in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

In Atlanta, Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE is a warming center. It opened Wednesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Several warming centers will be open in DeKalb County, including:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
  • Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316

The centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

