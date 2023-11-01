Atlanta, DeKalb County opening warming center ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Warming centers ahead of cold temperatures will be open in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

In Atlanta, Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE is a warming center. It opened Wednesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Several warming centers will be open in DeKalb County, including:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316

The centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

