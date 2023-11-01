Atlanta, DeKalb County opening warming center ahead of cold weather
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Warming centers ahead of cold temperatures will be open in Atlanta and DeKalb County.
In Atlanta, Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE is a warming center. It opened Wednesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Several warming centers will be open in DeKalb County, including:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316
The centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
