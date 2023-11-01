Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery.

Atlanta police believe four people robbed an apartment at 130 Luckie St. on Oct. 15. The robbers allegedly broke into the home just before 12:45 a.m. and held the victim at gunpoint while robbing them.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

