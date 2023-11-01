Atlanta’s pro volleyball team unveils inaugural schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first pro volleyball team has unveiled the schedule for its first season.

The Atlanta Vibe will play in the Pro Volleyball Federation alongside teams from Columbus, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Omaha, Orlando, San Diego and Las Vegas. The Vibe will play their games at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The Vibe’s schedule begins with a match at the Omaha Supernovas Jan. 24. According to CEO Jen Spicher, the match between Atlanta and Omaha will be the first in the season.

The home slate will open Feb. 1 with a match against San Diego.

The season closes May 2 with a home match against the Columbus Fury. The Vibe will play each four times for a total of 24 matches. There will be 12 home matches and 12 away matches.

The full schedule can be found below.

Jan. 24 at Omaha

Jan. 26 at Orlando

Feb. 1 vs. San Diego

Feb. 9 vs. Grand Rapids

Feb. 12 vs. Orlando

Feb. 18 at Grand Rapids

Feb. 29 vs. Omaha

March 2 at San Diego

March 4 at Las Vegas

March 9 vs. Las Vegas

March 14 at Omaha

March 21 vs. Orlando

March 24 at Columbus

March 27 vs. Columbus

March 30 vs. San Diego

Apr. 1 at Grand Rapids

Apr. 8 at Las Vegas

Apr. 10 at San Diego

Apr. 13 Omaha

Apr. 16 Grand Rapids

Apr. 19 at Columbus

Apr. 21 at Orlando

Apr. 28 vs. Las Vegas

May 2 vs. Columbus

You can find out more, including how to buy tickets, here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.