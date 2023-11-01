3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta’s pro volleyball team unveils inaugural schedule

Atlanta Professional Volleyball Federation announces Gas South Arena as home venue
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first pro volleyball team has unveiled the schedule for its first season.

The Atlanta Vibe will play in the Pro Volleyball Federation alongside teams from Columbus, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Omaha, Orlando, San Diego and Las Vegas. The Vibe will play their games at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The Vibe’s schedule begins with a match at the Omaha Supernovas Jan. 24. According to CEO Jen Spicher, the match between Atlanta and Omaha will be the first in the season.

The home slate will open Feb. 1 with a match against San Diego.

The season closes May 2 with a home match against the Columbus Fury. The Vibe will play each four times for a total of 24 matches. There will be 12 home matches and 12 away matches.

The full schedule can be found below.

  • Jan. 24 at Omaha
  • Jan. 26 at Orlando
  • Feb. 1 vs. San Diego
  • Feb. 9 vs. Grand Rapids
  • Feb. 12 vs. Orlando
  • Feb. 18 at Grand Rapids
  • Feb. 29 vs. Omaha
  • March 2 at San Diego
  • March 4 at Las Vegas
  • March 9 vs. Las Vegas
  • March 14 at Omaha
  • March 21 vs. Orlando
  • March 24 at Columbus
  • March 27 vs. Columbus
  • March 30 vs. San Diego
  • Apr. 1 at Grand Rapids
  • Apr. 8 at Las Vegas
  • Apr. 10 at San Diego
  • Apr. 13 Omaha
  • Apr. 16 Grand Rapids
  • Apr. 19 at Columbus
  • Apr. 21 at Orlando
  • Apr. 28 vs. Las Vegas
  • May 2 vs. Columbus

You can find out more, including how to buy tickets, here.

