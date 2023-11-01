Biden Administration awards Atlanta nonprofit with nearly $6 million grant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded an Atlanta nonprofit a $5.87 million grant to help other nonprofits make their facilities more energy efficient.

The grant was funded by the department’s Renewing America’s Nonprofits grant program.

Georgia-based sustainability nonprofit Southface Institute is one of nine nonprofits across the country selected as grant recipients. Southface will collaborate with other nonprofits throughout the Southeast to provide financial and technical assistance as they increase the energy efficiency of their facilities. It’s part of the DOE’s strategy of using a “nonprofits-helping-nonprofits” model to reach more organizations and fund more projects.

The Environmental Protection Agency names energy costs as the second highest expense for nonprofits after salaries.

According to Southface, the DOE’s High Impact Energy Efficiency Improvement (HIEEI) Portfolio will focus on nonprofits in Justice40 areas in alignment with the federal Justice40 Initiative, which works to deliver at least 40 percent of overall benefits from certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities.

Nationwide, the Renew America’s Nonprofits grants will provide $45 million in awards to deliver energy improvements in 300 facilities in the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a news release, James Marlow, president of Southface said, “This DOE award will allow us to fund a number of new projects with select regional nonprofits. These projects are projected to save 62,724 metric tons of CO2e emissions from the atmosphere and more than $11 million in utility costs -- savings that nonprofits can invest back into their core services to the community.”

Southface plans to recruit essential service organizations, cultural centers, K-12 schools, and senior centers for the HIEEI Portfolio, according to Southface officials. The organization will also create partnerships with minority, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

