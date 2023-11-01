3-Degree Guarantee
Crews battling house fire in Decatur

The scene is at 2298 Tilson Circle in Decatur.
The scene is at 2298 Tilson Circle in Decatur.(Live 5)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

The scene is at 2298 Tilson Circle in Decatur. Officials said the fire is still active but thankfully no one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest.

