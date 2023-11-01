Dracula author’s work holds special place for Emory University on Halloween

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When it comes to Halloween, horror runs the show. And what society thinks of as “horror” would not be possible without Bram Stoker.

“I think we owe a lot to Bram Stoker,” said Jennifer King, the Director of the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University.

King has spearheaded the acquisition of over 4,000 Stoker-related items for the library over the past five years, part of a greater collection of Irish authors and poets.

“It’s better to ask what don’t we have,” she said.

The list is extensive. It includes never-published manuscripts, first-edition novels, letters to authors, and photos of contemporaries who inspired his work. But the most notable involves The Count.

“So, this is a first edition, a presentation copy, of Dracula when it was first published,” Kind said, lifting up the 1897 text.

Dracula is perhaps the most famous horror novel ever written, and whose inception and inspiration are all over Emory’s collection.

“There’s a real person named Joseph Harker who Bram Stoker met,” King said, showing off a note between Stoker and Harker, also the name of one of the main characters of the novel.

They even have photos of Stoker’s boss at The Lyceum in London, Henry Irving, who bears a striking resemblance to Count Dracula from the novel.

“The Dracula that Bram Stoker describes in the book really resembles the real Henry Irving,” King said.

The library also possesses items from the era in which Stoker lived that influenced his writing. Stoker grew up in a raging cholera epidemic in Europe. The constant death and unknown nature of the disease led to some people being buried alive. Themes that live throughout Dracula.

“His vision of vampires reflected the real history of the cholera epidemic in Ireland,” King said.

Vampire lore was around before Stoker. The library possesses an official German government publication from the 18th century about executing vampires, but it was the moving pictures that made the character and those fangs legendary.

In the 126 years since the novel was published, Count Dracula has become the most represented horror character in the history of film, played by famous actors like Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Frank Langella, Gerard Butler, Leslie Nielson, and Nicolas Cage. King believes it’s something Stoker would’ve enjoyed.

“His vision for Dracula has been realized,” she said.

And there are no signs of slowing down. In 2023, there have already been two major film productions of Dracula, Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. There will be plenty of new Draculas in books, on Halloween, and on television because, much like the legend, this vampire isn’t easy to kill.

