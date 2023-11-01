Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke after Desmond Ridder benched, coach says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite saying on Monday that Desmond Ridder remained the team’s starter, head coach Arthur Smith reversed course on Wednesday.

Smith said, even though Ridder was cleared of concussion protocols, Taylor Heinicke would start this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Heinicke is a Gwinnett County native who had a stellar career at Collins Hill High School before playing at Old Dominion University. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also spent time with the Patriots, Texans, Panthers and the Commanders.

Heinicke came in during the second half of last week’s game, leading the Falcons on four scoring drives — two touchdowns and two field goals — while completing 12 of 21 passes for 171 yards. He might’ve finished off the comeback from a 14-3 halftime deficit if not for a fourth-down drop by Van Jefferson on Atlanta’s final possession.

With Heinicke running the offense, the Falcons put up 12 first downs, 253 total yards and 167 net passing yards.

“Just for this week, you know, just with all the variables, just kinda considering everything over the last 72 hours, and what we feel is good, best for this week, for us against Minnesota, Taylor will play this week,” Smith told the media on Wednesday.

Coach Smith provides an update on the quarterback position pic.twitter.com/EqOlB6NRib — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2023

