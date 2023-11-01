First Alert: Cold start ahead of a breezy and chilly day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the coats this morning! Temperatures continue to drop and will ultimately bottom out in the low 30s around sunrise.

Our First Alert continues today due to the freezing temperatures this morning that will only feel colder with the wind.

Wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph will be possible this morning, which will make wind chill temperatures feel more like the 20s to get your Wednesday started.

Through the afternoon, we will see lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s, and it will remain breezy.

Another First Alert is in place tomorrow as we look ahead to another freezing start to your Thursday. Be sure to continue to think about your plants, pipes, and pets!

Frost remains possible Friday morning ahead of a more seasonable afternoon with temperatures near 70.

Our overnight lows and afternoon highs will gradually warm through the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s.

We could have a few showers Monday and Tuesday along a front, which will cool highs from the 70s Monday to the low 60s next Tuesday.

