First Alert | More areas to freeze overnight; chilly afternoon on tap for Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures have been chilly all afternoon, topping out in the low to mid 50s across the region. Cold temperatures will filter in after sunset and we expect more areas to dip to freezing by early morning. Our FIRST ALERT continues through the day Thursday as temperatures will range from the low 20s to low 30s across north Georgia.

More areas likely to freeze tonight. (Atlanta News First)

Morning wind chill will once again land in the 20s for the morning commute. Winds will relax through the day so wind chills will not be a factor in the afternoon forecast, but temperatures still will remain 10°+ below average. Cold temperatures will return overnight into Friday morning and some areas will likely dip close to freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for all of north Georgia for Friday morning, but some areas will likely just experience frost.

The weekend outlook looks amazing (compared to the last day or so), with lots of sunshine in the forecast and highs in the lower 70s. The forecast has trended drier with the beginning of the work week which will allow for temperatures to remain above average through Wednesday.

Temperatures trend warmer by the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

