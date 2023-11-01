Henry County deputies conduct hundreds of door knocks on sex offenders ahead of Halloween

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are keeping a watchful eye over your trick-or-treaters.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of door knocks across the community to ensure registered sex offenders were following all of the rules this Halloween.

It’s all part of what they call, ‘Operation Watchful Eye.’

“We went out and verified all of the sex offenders in Henry County, making sure they didn’t have any Halloween decorations up,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carltez Jefferson of the Sex Offender Unit said.

Sgt. Jefferson said deputies spent two days doing hundreds of door knocks on registered sex offenders getting them to fill out address verification forms, and ensuring they were nowhere near children.

“So that’s the main thing the thousand feet restriction from where kids can congregate but they also are required to stay one thousand feet away from playgrounds, pools, basketball courts, churches,” Sgt. Jefferson said.

Sgt. Jefferson said there are 276 registered sex offenders in Henry County, and deputies knocked on all 276 doors to ensure every sex offender was where they were supposed to be.

If sex offenders aren’t at the address they’re registered to, Sgt. Jefferson said they’re considered out of compliance.

Sgt. Jefferson said this year four sex offenders were no longer living at their documented address and now they have warrants out for their arrest, for failure to register.

“It goes down to small details like you changing your phone number and not telling us that you changed your phone number,” Sgt. Jefferson said.

Sex offenders are responsible for keeping all personal information updated at all times to remain in compliance throughout the year and the rules still apply on Halloween in Henry County.

Each sex offender must initial next to three pages worth of strict guidelines when they register yearly to remain in compliance. Sgt. Jefferson said sex offenders know deputies are keeping a watchful eye on their movements in Henry County.

If you would like to search for sex offenders in your area, you can go to offenderwatch.com.

