Hyundai, Kia manufacturing facility to create 100 jobs in Coweta County, Kemp announces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new $24 million Hyundai Industrial manufacturing facility will create 100 jobs in Newnan, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday.

Headquartered in Korea, Hyundai Industrial creates auto parts for Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The building at 83 Amlajack Way, previously listed as a metal fabrication and machine job shop, will be retrofitted to produce armrests and headrests.

“Partners like Kia and Hyundai are attracting a large network of suppliers, creating jobs and opportunity for hardworking Georgians across the entire state,” Kemp said in a statement. “These suppliers have now committed to bringing over 5,300 jobs to Georgia, mostly to communities outside of large urban areas, since last year’s Hyundai Metaplant announcement. We’re excited to welcome this latest addition to that growing list.”

Located in Bryan County, the Hyundai Metaplant will produce Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electric vehicles, alongside the batteries used to power those cars. It’s expected to start production in 2025 — and the Coweta County plant will be one of its parts suppliers.

Georgia is chasing the electric vehicle market, according to Kemp. Since 2020, the state has invested more than $25 billion in the industry, creating 29,000 jobs.

Jobs for the Coweta County plant will be posted on Indeed or here when open.

