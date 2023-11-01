Invasive lizard found in Athens, Georgia Department of Natural Resources says

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is stressing the need to tag regulated reptiles after an invasive species was found in Athens.

Argentine black and white tegus are native to South America and came to the United States through the pet trade. According to the Georgia DNR, tegus have established wild populations in Florida and southeast Georgia.

The tegu found in Athens was living under a homeowner’s porch. According to DNR, no one claimed the lizard, who was trapped and given to DNR. That tegu was three feet long, according to DNR, but tegus can grow up to four feet long.

Tegus are one of six reptile species that must be tagged with a passive integrated transponder tag and registered with DNR by Dec. 3. The others are Nile monitors, African helmeted turtles, Chinese softshell turtles and Indian rock and Burmese pythons.

Argentine black and white tegu (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

After the Dec. 3 deadline, the DNR says “animals not tagged and registered can be possessed only by a license or permit for scientific, educational or public exhibition purposes.”

If you own one of these reptiles, you can learn how to tag and register them here.

Releasing animals into the wild is illegal in Georgia.

