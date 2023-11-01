Latest proposal to fix Fulton County Jail issues: More ankle monitors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County officials making a new push to relieve crowding inside the troubled Fulton County Jail after a judge shot down a plan to ship hundreds of inmates out of the state.

The county is asking for more ankle monitors to help thin the population at the Fulton County Jail. The electronic monitoring program is a condition of bond that allows some defendants to leave jail while they await trial if they wear an ankle monitor. According to the county, the average length of time a defendant wears a monitor is 242 days. Criminal defense attorney Rachel Kaufman - who’s had clients at the jail enter into the program - called the move pretrial punishment.

“It’s like putting on a bandaid when we need antibiotics,” Kaufman said.

The county is now seeking $1.7 million dollars to keep the ankle monitor program going through the end of the year. But especially now, any ask by the sheriff is not guaranteed to be answered.

This is the first ask since Chairman Robb Pitts and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners rescinded more than $2 million in funding to the sheriff’s office for wristbands that screen inmates’ vital signs.

“I call him the $5 million man because every time he comes before the board, he has four votes in his back pocket and he gets what he wants. But I think that may be changing,” said Pitts.

Chairman Pitts said the county is committed to responsibly righting the wrongs at the Fulton County Jail.

Pitts said, “Even though we love our sheriff, but we have a responsibility as well and I think we have to ask him the tough questions that he’s going to have to stand before us and answer those questions.”

This proposal is not coming from the sheriff but from the county manager. Atlanta News First reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if he supports it. His office has not answered that but said that the sheriff is not expected to be at the board meeting.

