Lawmakers could help Georgia first responders with PTSD pay for mental health treatment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Sgt. Ashley Wilson, the day she held her partner and best friend’s hand while he died on the street was only the beginning of a nightmarish journey.

It was October 20, 2018, the first cold day of the fall. Wilson remembers putting on her long-sleeved uniform for the first time that year and going to work. A few hours later, she and her beat partner Officer Antwan Toney, who attended the police academy at the same time, were radioed to a call of a suspicious car.

As Toney pulled up and went to investigate, the driver fired several shots through his own windshield before Toney even spoke a word, hitting him six times.

Wilson arrived moments later and began CPR along with other officers and first responders but to no avail. Toney later died at the hospital and Wilson was left to deal with severe post-traumatic stress.

“Depression really started to set in, anxiety really started to set in where I thought every person has a gun on any car stop we made,” said Wilson. “It became where brushing my teeth was difficult. It was everything that I could do just to will myself up.”

Nightmares and strings of sleepless nights became common, and relentless flashbacks left her back in that horrific moment. She couldn’t see a puddle of water without seeing Toney’s blood on the pavement. She couldn’t wear the long-sleeved uniform she had on that day anymore.

“At that point, I would do anything just to close my eyes and not see him die in front of me over and over and over again,” Wilson said.

Then came another nightmare: the burden of paying for her own mental health treatment.

Worker compensation laws in Georgia don’t cover post-traumatic stress for first responders unless they’re also physically injured on the job. Wilson’s injuries were strictly mental, but injuries nonetheless.

“If I would have gotten shot and got PTSD, I would have been covered,” she said. “But because I watched my best friend get shot and developed PTSD, I was on my own.”

While she was luckily able to find a good therapist and begin receiving treatment, Wilson racked up around $20,000 in medical bills out of her own pocket. Therapy sessions can range into the hundreds of dollars an hour and there was no way for her to tap the resources of her department or the state to help.

But she’s gleaning new optimism from a bill that will be back on the table when the General Assembly begins its session this winter. House Bill 451 didn’t pass last year, but will again this year seek to set up a supplemental insurance program for first responders — police and corrections officers, firefighters, EMT workers — to tap for mental health treatment.

The program would be unlike any other that exists in the nation and the bill’s sponsors estimate it would cost less than $200 each year per first responder that needs it.

It’s a worthy price to pay, Wilson said, even though the bill wouldn’t cover her treatment as her diagnosis came before its passage.

“It’s about leaving this profession better than I found it,” she said. “It’s about making sure that first responders who need help don’t have to choose between having a place to live and choosing to live. Because when it comes to it, time and money are keeping first responders from receiving care.”

There’s also never been a time when the legislation has been more needed. New research from the Ruderman Family Foundation shows that first responders are dying by suicide at a faster rate than they’re dying on the job.

“Post-traumatic stress disorder is not invisible to the first responders that have it or their families,” said Wilson. “If my struggle can help one person, can help a policeman, a fireman, an EMT, so that they don’t have that level of struggle, they don’t have to feel alone and in despair, as I did, then it was worth it.”

