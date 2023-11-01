3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple life sentences handed down in murder conviction, Douglas County district attorney says

The pair were both sentenced to life without parole and life with parole, running consecutively.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were sentenced to two life sentences each after being convicted of a 2022 murder, according to the Douglas County District Attorney.

Daniel Gillstrap and Marshall Fleming were convicted in the murder of Stiles Stilley on Sept. 16, 2022. According to the district attorney’s office, Stilley “became acquainted with Marshall Fleming and Daniel Gillstrap. Fleming and Gillstrap promised to help the victim maintain his house, which had fallen into disrepair.”

The pair, along with Fleming’s girlfriend Elizabeth Allen, drove to Stilley’s house on Sept. 16. Gillstrap and Fleming got into the house using a key they had from when they lived in the home with Stilley, then lured Stilley back to the home, according to the district attorney’s office.

When Stilley arrived, Fleming hit him in the head with bolt cutters, the district attorney’s office said. Stilley was then bound and thrown in his bathroom before Gillstrap and Fleming barricaded the doors, according to the district attorney’s office. Stilley was found dead two days later.

Police arrested Gillstrap, Fleming and Allen after multiple car chases, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gillstrap and Fleming were both convicted of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking. Allen was previously convicted and sentenced to 15 years, serving 12 in prison.

Gillstrap and Fleming were both sentenced to life without parole and life with parole, running consecutively.

