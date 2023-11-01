Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people are displaced after an apartment fire overnight in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Rescue says fire crews responded at 3:26 a.m. to 122 Sparrows Lane in Norcross (Elliot Norcross apartments off Graves Road). Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames coming through the roof of an apartment building. The flames were brought under control at 4:45 a.m., according to GFER.

Gwinnett police say eight units were damaged, displacing at least 24 adults and nine children.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.