3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

New, much-anticipated section of Atlanta BeltLine set to open

Segment 2 of the northeast trail, connects several more in-town neighborhoods.
Segment 2 of BeltLine's northeast trail.
Segment 2 of BeltLine's northeast trail.(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine walking or biking from the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown through Piedmont Park and then onto the Beltline, en route to grab a beer at SweetWater Brewing Company.

Officials are marking another important milestone as the Atlanta BeltLine continues to close its loop around the city. A new section is slated to open Wednesday, linking several in-town neighborhoods.

The new section, which project leaders call Segment 2 of the Northeast Trail, connects Midtown to neighborhoods like Piedmont Heights, Morningside, Virginia Highland, and the Armour District. It runs from Westminster Drive to Mayson Street. A large section of it runs directly behind Ansley Mall.

“I’m so excited because I actually live near Ansley Mall. So, I’m happy that they expanded the trail. I’m so excited to see more people out there,” said MJ of Atlanta.

Several city leaders, including Mayor Andre Dickens along with Atlanta BeltLine officials and stakeholders, are expected to attend Wednesday’s 10 a.m. ribbon cutting.

While the new section officially opens to the public on Wednesday morning, walkers and bikers will still see construction activity as crews finish out landscaping and other safety additions to the path.

So far, about 17 miles of Atlanta BeltLine’s 22-mile loop are complete. Currently, work is underway on the Southside Trail.

Segments 4 and 5, between Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue, are closed to pedestrians. Construction on those sections is expected to last through spring 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
Greg Wood
Beloved Stone Mountain basketball coach loses battle with cancer
The shooting incident happened at the Georgia State MARTA Station shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Police: 1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia State MARTA station
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

Latest News

The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
Infant among 3 killed in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Police investigation on Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta.
3 people shot, gunman on the run, Atlanta police say
Multiple people are displaced after an apartment fire in Gwinnett County.
Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Gwinnett County
An active police investigation is underway Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta.
Police investigation closes a portion of Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.
Infant among 3 killed in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County