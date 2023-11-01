New, much-anticipated section of Atlanta BeltLine set to open

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine walking or biking from the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown through Piedmont Park and then onto the Beltline, en route to grab a beer at SweetWater Brewing Company.

Officials are marking another important milestone as the Atlanta BeltLine continues to close its loop around the city. A new section is slated to open Wednesday, linking several in-town neighborhoods.

The new section, which project leaders call Segment 2 of the Northeast Trail, connects Midtown to neighborhoods like Piedmont Heights, Morningside, Virginia Highland, and the Armour District. It runs from Westminster Drive to Mayson Street. A large section of it runs directly behind Ansley Mall.

“I’m so excited because I actually live near Ansley Mall. So, I’m happy that they expanded the trail. I’m so excited to see more people out there,” said MJ of Atlanta.

Several city leaders, including Mayor Andre Dickens along with Atlanta BeltLine officials and stakeholders, are expected to attend Wednesday’s 10 a.m. ribbon cutting.

While the new section officially opens to the public on Wednesday morning, walkers and bikers will still see construction activity as crews finish out landscaping and other safety additions to the path.

So far, about 17 miles of Atlanta BeltLine’s 22-mile loop are complete. Currently, work is underway on the Southside Trail.

Segments 4 and 5, between Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue, are closed to pedestrians. Construction on those sections is expected to last through spring 2025.

