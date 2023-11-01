3-Degree Guarantee
Officer shoots man who allegedly stole car, GBI says

Dunwoody shooting
Dunwoody shooting(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dunwoody police officer shot a man who allegedly stole a car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Dunwoody police responded to a gas station on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall around 7 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a stolen car.

When police tried to box in the car, according to GBI, the driver drove through the patrol cars and headed into Brookhaven. The man ran after the car was disabled and fired at police officers.

According to the GBI, officers shot the man multiple times.

The man is in the hospital, according to the GBI.

