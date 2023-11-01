3-Degree Guarantee
Police, family search for Norcross woman missing for almost 2 weeks

Amanda Kelley-Hines
Amanda Kelley-Hines(GCPD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family and police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who vanished more than two weeks ago in Norcross, the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) said.

According to GCPD, 33-year-old Amanda Kelley-Hines was last seen on October 18. Her family called authorities and reported her missing on Monday.

Amanda’s last known location was near Bussel Place in unincorporated Norcross, the department said.

Hines is around 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes, and the word “NEVAL” tattooed on her left arm.

Police said she was last seen wearing a gold jumpsuit with white sneakers.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kelley-Hines is asked to call 911.

