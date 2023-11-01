3-Degree Guarantee
Police investigating shooting involving Brookhaven officer in Dunwoody

DeKalb County emergency services were called to Ashford Dunwoody Road, which is partially closed, near 7:15 a.m.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Dunwoody, they said.

DeKalb County emergency services were called to Ashford Dunwoody Road, which is partially closed, near 7:15 a.m. A Brookhaven Police Department reportedly officer shot at a suspect, who is expected to recover.

Police said the shooting happened in Dunwoody and the situation ended in Brookhaven, where the current investigation is ongoing.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

