Police searching for suspect after person found dead in Monroe, sheriff’s office says

An accident related to the shooting happened at the same location.
An accident related to the shooting happened at the same location.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after a shooting in Monroe, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 2150 W Spring St., near a Walmart and Home Depot. An accident related to the shooting happened at the same location.

The sheriff’s office said police are now looking for the suspect.

This story is developing. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

