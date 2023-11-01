3-Degree Guarantee
Suspect in deadly accident arrested after hours-long chase, state patrol says

Michael Anthony Morgan, 41, was arrested at a home in Temple on Tuesday. His charges include hit-and-run, homicide by vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to jail records.(Georgia State Patrol)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man faces 10 charges after he reportedly caused a deadly accident and ran from authorities, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Near 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Morgan allegedly caused an accident at Mulberry Rock Road and Cohran Road in Dallas that killed one person and injured many others, according to troopers. Deputies, troopers and U.S. Marshals chased him “for the better part of the day,” eventually catching him at the house miles away from the original incident, state patrol officials said.

Morgan was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash and later relocated to Paulding County Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to state patrol. He also reportedly had various arrest warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

