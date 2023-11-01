3-Degree Guarantee
Teen indicted in classmate’s shooting death at DeKalb County restaurant, district attorney’s office says

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County teenager was indicted in the July shooting death of his classmate at his job, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Jakari Childs, 17, was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on Tuesday on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Jacob Johnson, 16, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said.

The charges stem from the shooting incident that happened outside an IHOP on Panola Road on July 15.

The district attorney’s office said based on preliminary investigation, Childs went to the restaurant looking for an ex-girlfriend, who also worked at IHOP and was a classmate of Childs and Johnson.

When she went outside to ask Childs to leave, Johnson, who was standing beside her, was shot, the district attorney’s office said. Johnson died at the hospital, according to law enforcement.

An arraignment in the case is set for Dec. 13.

