Trick-or-treating across the metro on Halloween night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ghouls, goblins and other things that go bump in the night roamed metro Atlanta neighborhoods searching for candy.

In Reynoldstown, everyone in the neighborhood gathered in the neighborhood park. The kids paraded around in their costumes and then headed up to the road to go door-to-door for some fun trick-or-treating.

“For years and years, Reynoldstown has been a hot button place for trick or treating and Manigault Street in particular and it has gotten increasingly more unsafe for children with cars coming through and children around,” said Catherine Woodling. “so this year we just applied to get a permit and close off the street and host a block party.”

There was even a DJ for the older trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.