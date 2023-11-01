3-Degree Guarantee
PHOTOS: Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off in Atlanta

Held in more than 600 communities nationwide, the walk is the world’s largest fundraiser supporting Alzheimer’s research and care.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s — and the disease also affects millions more, from family members to caregivers to those who are both.

That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at The Battery Atlanta on Saturday, with Atlanta News First’s Brooks Baptiste acting as emcee. Held in more than 600 communities nationwide, the walk is the world’s largest fundraiser supporting Alzheimer’s research and care.

Leslie Tripp Holland, marketing and communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia, said it’s important to get screened for Alzheimer’s and watch out for early symptoms.

“We’re seeing it so much younger,” Holland, who lost her father to Alzheimer’s disease when he was 68, said. “If we can age healthier, our brain is better off as well.”

You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association here.

Caption

