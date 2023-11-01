ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An invasive hornet species that was recently spotted in Georgia poses a threat to the state’s biggest economic driver.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture is sounding the alarm on the yellow-legged hornet.

What is the yellow-legged hornet?

The insect gets its name from its legs being partially or primarily yellow, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The hornet is native to tropical and subtropical areas of southeast Asia. Generally, it is smaller than the Northern Giant Hornet. T

he Georgia Department of Agriculture said the yellow-legged hornet is a “social wasp” species that builds egg-shaped nests, often in trees. The nests can be large and house an average of 6,000 worker hornets. The hornet feeds on a variety of other insects.

Has the yellow-legged hornet been spotted in Georgia?

Yes. The hornet was spotted near Savannah in August 2023. The Georgia Department of Agriculture said this is the first time a live specimen of the species has been found in the United States. A second nest was destroyed near Savannah in September 2023.

What would happen if the yellow-legged hornet species was able to establish in the United States?

Specifically in Georgia, if the species gets established in the United States, it could threaten the Peach State’s honey production and native pollinators. The Georgia Department of Agriculture the state’s pollinators play a “significant role in Georgia’s agriculture industry, the state’s main economic driver.”

If I see a yellow-legged hornet, can I report it?

Yes. The Georgia Department of Agriculture encourages the public to report any potential spottings of the hornet. If safe to do so, the department also asks for any photos of the insect which can help positively identify it as a yellow-legged hornet. There is a form to report any potential spottings of the hornet.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.