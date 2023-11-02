3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

Scene of fatal crash at I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.
Scene of fatal crash at I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly crash overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the I-20 East entry ramp to Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

DeKalb County officials say one person was killed in the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The scene cleared and the ramp reopened around 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

