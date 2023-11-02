1 killed in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly crash overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the I-20 East entry ramp to Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

DeKalb County officials say one person was killed in the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The scene cleared and the ramp reopened around 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

