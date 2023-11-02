3-Degree Guarantee
Ambulance driver pleads guilty for deadly 2021 crash in Fairburn, court document says

Kevin McCorvey
Kevin McCorvey(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former ambulance driver accused of causing a fatal crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty, according to the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The crash in November 2021 resulted in the death of a patient who was transported in an ambulance vehicle. Kevin McCorvey admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking a beer and taking Adderall while on the job, police said.

At the time McCorvey was transporting 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, a dialysis patient, along West Campbellton Street when he veered off the shoulder and flipped over into a ditch, police said.

Thomason’s family said their dad was dealing with health problems, but he was a fighter. He left behind five grandchildren.

