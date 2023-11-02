Atlanta art exhibit celebrates 50 years of hip-hop culture

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inside a Castleberry Hill art gallery, hip-hop is so much more than a genre of music.

“It’s what we wear, how we dress, how we talk. It’s influenced so much, and it’s been this gift to the world,” said Onaje Henderson, partner of ZuCot Gallery.

“The Gift” is the name of ZuCot Gallery’s latest exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop culture.

With 39 pieces, all from African American artists, Henderson says he wanted to show the culture’s global influence and highlight its roots in Atlanta.

“You have works by Michael Reese that talk about the inception of hip-hop, then we have works... that speak about gentrification and things that are happening now,” he said.

Horace Imhotep is one of the exhibit’s featured artists.

Imhotep says hip-hop is innovation, which can mean finding beauty in some of the ugliest things.

“My work is basically like a lot of the ingenuity that comes from our communities that are less served and we make that something and that something becomes something that the rest of the world can enjoy,” said Imhotep.

The exhibit, Henderson says, looks to hip-hop’s past and its future.

“Wherever the people are going, that’s where it’s going,” said Imhotep.

The artwork will be on display until early December.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.