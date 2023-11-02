Atlanta BeltLine Graffiti Jam to give public up close view of style writing process

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta style writers and graffiti artists with deep roots in the city are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop with the Atlanta BeltLine Graffiti Jam.

More than 25 style writers are participating in this weekend’s event where the public can see up-close how graffiti can transform old run-down buildings into something appealing once again, or big concrete surfaces, like underpasses, into works of art.

“What we do is different from what other people playing around and playing games out here and not having the aesthetic or respect that we have on it is a totally different thing,” said Dr. Dax, an Atlanta-based style writer.

Dr. Dax is a legend in Atlanta’s style writing culture. A member of the Atlanta-based musical collective Dungeon family, Dr. Dax has been creating in the city since the 1990s. His art form may have started underground but today, he is mainstream having worked or collaborated with the likes of Nike, Adidas, Mercedes Benz, and Red Bull.

“I’ve been watching this thing grow slowly and get a little bit more respected. Maybe a teacher in school would be the first. It’s just grown from there, so for it to evolve to this point is no surprise. I’m just surprised that it took this long for everybody to figure it out,” said Dr. Dax.

A concrete space under the 75/85 overpass on the south side near Pittsburgh Yards is a spot that graffiti artists have been drawn to for decades. This weekend, style writers from all over will converge on that area and others along the Atlanta BeltLine.

“The railroad put this place on the map, and then over time, this was a playground for a lot of people like me and a lot of other kids,” said Dr. Dax. “A lot of people were able to hone their skills in graffiti, style writing, and art.”

Graffiti Jam will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and its intersection with style writing.

“Graffiti is a pillar and an element of Hip Hop, but we get counted out a lot. We don’t get mentioned in lots of things. I think hip-hop is sometimes more of an element of graffiti to me,” said Dr. Dax.

Walking tours and opportunities to see style writing up close run Friday through Sunday at sites along the Atlanta BeltLine near Pittsburgh Yards on the south side and Lee + White on the west end.

The Atlanta BeltLine website says this free event will showcase the skill and the heart and soul of Atlanta’s style writers. Some of the other style writers participating include - The United Kings Crew, Totem, Save, Poe, Tares, Jolt, Skie, SparkyZ, SBOne, and Won2.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.