The Atlanta Medical Center closure: one year later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marks one year since the Atlanta Medical Center closed its doors. The future of the building still hangs in the balance.

A group of demonstrators from the New Georgia Project gathered outside of the now-empty Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), placing 460 forks in the ground. Each one, they say, represents the loss of a hospital bed since its closure.

“An urgent care, a primary care, just something for these people to come to,” said Jon’Luk Young when asked what he would like to see at the site. He was one of the organizers of the display. “It’s just so hard for people right here to get to Grady, and they just deserve something for them.”

Since Nov. 1, 2022, AMC has sat empty. They closed citing major financial losses.

“I, like most of the members of the community that I’ve spoken to, want to see a medical use go on that particular site because of the dearth of healthcare options that the absence of WellStar has created,” said Atlanta City Councilman Michael J. Bond.

He said he would like to see the city take over the site for medical or affordable housing purposes.

“I would be all in support of the city obtaining it rather than it go to someone else in private hands, who may have a use that’s favorable for the community, or may not,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens extended the moratorium on redevelopment of the property, which puts any development on hold.

WellStar still owns the property, though, and the ultimate decision will fall on them when the moratorium is lifted.

They issued a statement saying in part: “We do not currently have plans for the sites, and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community.”

Meanwhile, this also means extra demand falls on Grady Memorial Hospital, which is now the only level one trauma center in metro-Atlanta.

In a statement they said:

“Since the closure of AMC, Grady has consistently seen a 35 to 40 percent increase in trauma volume. We have been able to absorb this increase in volume and continue to work to expand access to healthcare for Atlanta.”

Last week, Grady added 182 new in-patient beds using money from the state.

Recently, Morehouse School of Medicine opened an office in East Point to try to reach more people.

