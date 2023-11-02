Atlanta Police asking for help identifying person suspected of armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected to be involved in an armed robbery.

The Atlanta Police Department says on Oct. 15 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at 130 Luckie Street where four suspects reportedly forced their way into the victim’s apartment and robbed them at gunpoint.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

