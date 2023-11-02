3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police prepare shoppers for the holiday season

Atlanta police are advising shoppers on what not to do when shopping during the holiday season.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are already planning for the holidays. The Atlanta Police Department will be holding its holiday safety news conference Thursday at Lenox Square.

Police do many things to try and reduce crime this time of year, like putting more uniformed officers on the streets and being extra vigilant about where car break-ins are happening, but they also want people to do their part when they’re out shopping for the holidays at places here like Lenox Square.

Here are some tips Atlanta police have given before to holiday shoppers:

  • Do not leave recently purchased items in your vehicle or in plain view.
  • If you must leave an item in your vehicle, place the item in the trunk or a cargo area with a cover.
  • Always secure your items, lock your vehicle, and double-check that you’ve taken all the necessary precautions.

“Being mindful of that and taking a few moments to be prepared will ensure you have a holiday that is not disruptive from criminal activity,” said Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Police Chief.

The Atlanta Police Department will be at Lenox Square Thursday at 9 a.m. to show off some of their new patrol vehicles that they will be using this holiday season, and to share what initiatives they’ll be undergoing this holiday season.

