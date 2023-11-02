3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta United falls to Crew in Game one of the Playoffs, 2-0

Game two will be Tuesday at the Benz
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate...
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate a goal in the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Atlanta United fell to the Crew, 2-0, in Game 1 of their best-of-three MLS playoff series at Lower.com Field.

The loss was Atlanta United’s third consecutive defeat in a playoff match dating back to 2019.

Atlanta was missing midfielder Thiago Almada and was forced to play more defensively.

Cucho Hernandez continued to be a threat securing both of the Crew’s goals.

Game two will be on Tuesday, November 7th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with elimination for the Five Stripes on the line.

If Atlanta forces a game three, it would be back at Lower.com Field on November 12th.

