Atlanta United falls to Crew in Game one of the Playoffs, 2-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Atlanta United fell to the Crew, 2-0, in Game 1 of their best-of-three MLS playoff series at Lower.com Field.

The loss was Atlanta United’s third consecutive defeat in a playoff match dating back to 2019.

Atlanta was missing midfielder Thiago Almada and was forced to play more defensively.

Cucho Hernandez continued to be a threat securing both of the Crew’s goals.

Game two will be on Tuesday, November 7th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with elimination for the Five Stripes on the line.

If Atlanta forces a game three, it would be back at Lower.com Field on November 12th.

