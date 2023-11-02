3-Degree Guarantee
Braves re-sign pitcher Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract, further bolstering bullpen

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez (77) works in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a...
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez (77) works in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have brought back another key member of their bullpen, re-signing right-hander Joe Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract on Thursday.

Jiménez will make $8 million next season and $9 million in each of the final two years of the deal. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 28-year-old Jiménez went 0-3 with a career-best 3.04 ERA over 50 appearances in his first season with the Braves, who acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in a trade last December.

After a sluggish start, Jiménez pitched much better, recording a 2.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. He added a scoreless inning in his lone postseason appearance.

Jiménez spent six seasons with the Tigers, earning a spot in the All-Star Game during his first full season in 2018.

The re-signing of Jiménez follows a new deal for right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson, who skipped free agency by agreeing to a $14.25 million, two-year contract with the Braves last week.

Johnson will make $7 million each of the next two seasons under a contract that includes a $7 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout.

Closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 33 saves with a 2.75 ERA, is under contract for two more seasons, while set-up man A.J. Minter (3-6, 10 saves, 3.76 ERA) is heading into his final season of arbitration.

The Braves also are hoping for the return of lefty Tyler Matzek, who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Atlanta has until next week to decide on club options for relievers Kirby Yates ($5.75 million with a $1.25 million buyout), Collin McHugh ($6 million with a $1 million buyout) and Brad Hand ($7 million with a $500,000 buyout).

Yates, who went 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA and five saves in his first full season since 2019, is the most likely member of that group to return.

