Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County

A Cherokee County business was destroyed in a massive fire early Thursday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALESKA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County business was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill, located at 2618 Garland Mountain Trail in Waleska. Firefighters say the main building is a total loss as well as a dozen or more golf carts. Flames also spread to the woods surrounding the property.

Firefighters say a dozen or more golf carts were also destroyed in the blaze.
Firefighters say a dozen or more golf carts were also destroyed in the blaze.(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says it requested help to battle the blaze from Pickens County Fire and Georgia Forestry.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews are still working to put the fire out.

The cause is being investigated.

CCFES is on scene of a commercial structure fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill. Firefighters were...

Posted by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services on Thursday, November 2, 2023

