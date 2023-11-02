Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALESKA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County business was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.
It happened around 4 a.m. at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill, located at 2618 Garland Mountain Trail in Waleska. Firefighters say the main building is a total loss as well as a dozen or more golf carts. Flames also spread to the woods surrounding the property.
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says it requested help to battle the blaze from Pickens County Fire and Georgia Forestry.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews are still working to put the fire out.
The cause is being investigated.
