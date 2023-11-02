3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffs

Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate...
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate a goal in the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cucho Hernández scored two goals to reach 18 on the season and No. 3 seed Columbus Crew beat sixth-seeded Atlanta United 2-0 on Wednesday night in the MLS playoffs.

Columbus (17-9-9) plays at Atlanta (13-10-12) on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Columbus is unbeaten in 16 straight home matches in all competitions, with 12 wins. The Crew have won seven of their last eight home playoff matches, with a draw, including six straight.

Atlanta has only won four of its last 35 away matches in all competitions, with 18 losses, dating to 2022.

Hernández scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time. After an Atlanta turnover, Diego Rossi started a counterattack by sending a long pass to Hernández, who beat his defender to send a shot inside the near post.

Hernández, who was 5 for 5 from the penalty spot during the regular season, converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute to give Columbus multiple goals in a match for a league-high 22nd time this season.

Atlanta was without Thiago Almada, who led the MLS with 19 assists this season, after he was sent off on Decision Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
An accident happened at the same spot, which was related to the shooting.
Monroe police: suspect arrested after 1 person shot dead in Walmart parking lot
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
3 victims of fatal crash on I-285 in DeKalb County identified, deputies say
Better Call Harry
Bring on the heat, former Sears customer begs legendary retail giant

Latest News

Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate...
Atlanta United falls to Crew in Game one of the Playoffs, 2-0
RIP to one of college basketball's biggest personalities.
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Atlanta’s pro volleyball team unveils inaugural schedule
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating Florida...
Missouri-Georgia and LSU-Alabama put SEC back in the national spotlight in Week 10