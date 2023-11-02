FIRST ALERT: Cold start with sunny, 60s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning.

Thursday’s summary

High - 58°

Normal high - 69°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures this morning

Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning so make sure you grab your coat as you leave for work this morning. A freeze warning is in effect for all of north Georgia until 10 a.m.

Warming up this weekend

Despite the cold temperatures today, we’ll see a gradual warmup through the weekend and next week. Highs are back in the 70s for the weekend with highs near 80 by the middle of next week.

We’re not expecting any rain over the next seven days.

