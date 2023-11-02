3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton County Jail subcommittee to hold first meeting Thursday

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday a newly formed state senate subcommittee will meet under the gold dome in downtown Atlanta to take a deep dive into the problems happening at the Fulton County Jail.

The committee made up of 5 Republicans and 1 Democrat, announced the formation of the group in a press conference last month. They’ll investigate the ongoing violence and overcrowding at the jail.

The facility is also simultaneously under a federal investigation by the Department of Justice.

Charles Rambo is a retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant. He worked inside the jail when it opened in 1989 and spent about 12 years of his career there.

“Now don’t get me wrong, we had our problems. But we did not have deaths to this magnitude in terms of stabbings, homicides, gang-related violence,” Rambo said.

Rambo is hopeful the subcommittee can push prosecutors and judges to get dockets moving faster, and in turn, get inmates in and out quicker.

“You can’t continue to just hold inmates forever. They deserve their day in court according to the constitution,” Rambo said.

“A lot of times these problems are caused either by funding, management, or in the court systems. Whether that’s at the bench, or the DA’s office, we’ll be looking at all of these things,” Senator Randy Robertson said during an October press conference.

While the senate committee has the potential to be helpful, Rambo worries it could also be a political stunt, especially heading into an election year.

“Stick to the square root of finding solutions, but not legislative activism under the guise of a subcommittee,” Rambo said.

The subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

