Georgia senators launch hearings into crumbling Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County jail has a multitude of issues, and has for no short period of time.

The facility, which first opened in 1989, is literally crumbling from the inside out. Ten detainees have died there since the beginning of the year, one of them shanked to death with a makeshift knife crafted from a piece of the jail’s deteriorating walls.

Between Nov. 1 2022 to Nov. 1, 2023, the jail has logged 293 stabbings, 337 fights, 922 assaults, 133 confiscated cell phones and one fire.

It’s a problem – or problems – county and city officials have been unable to find a viable solution for. Now, state lawmakers will try their hand.

The Fulton County Jail Subcommittee, part of the Georgia Senate’s Public Safety Committee, held their first round of hearings on Thursday, but far from their last. It was announced last month that the panel of five Republicans and one Democrat — many with backgrounds in law, corrections and police work — will identify the problems and work towards possible solutions. They’ll eventually issue a final report and could recommend or even author reparative legislation.

“We’re still in the investigation part of this but I think it could be legislation. It could be budget. It could be recommendations. It could be a list of different issues. It could be local legislation,” said Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell). “I think everything’s on the table right now, but we want to make sure we do this right.”

On day one, the subcommittee heard from representatives of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, the Georgia Jail Association and members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is in charge of the jail and its almost $64 million operating budget. But in their testimony, members of the sheriff’s office said almost all of that goes towards mental health services, leaving little money for staffing and other functions.

One of their representatives referred to the jail as a “de facto mental health facility” and urged lawmakers to consider ways to get more personnel in the facility.

A shortage of corrections officers is an issue plaguing jails and prisons all across the country but has been especially bad in Fulton County. The jail is supposed to be staffed by 1,700 employees but currently only has 889.

The issue is exacerbated by the jaw-dropping levels of overcrowding at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said their listed capacity is 2,254 detainees, but with 308 beds out of commission due to cells in disrepair, they estimated it at a capacity closer to 1,875. On Wednesday, a sheriff’s office representative said the jail population was at 1,928.

“We’ve dealt with this problem for the better part of half a century, and it’s not getting any better in fact at this point it’s getting worse,” Albers said.

A small focus for lawmakers on Thursday that will most certainly expand with further hearings was the role of the judicial system in correcting some of the jail’s decades-old problems.

Fulton County has a prolific backup of court cases that’s kept some detainees behind bars without a hearing for years in some cases.

“Courts certainly are a big part of that,” said Albers. “Do they have the proper staffing? Are they following their own metrics? Are we getting the maximum through the current justice system we have in place? are there areas to advance innovation and technology into that process?”

Syranard Watson sat in the hearing room Thursday, listening attentively. He spent four years in the Fulton County jail with no trial date. When he finally got one last year, his case was dismissed on the very first day because of a lack of evidence.

“It seems like right now, we’re battling over judicial versus executive. So where are we left in between all of this,” Watson said. “There were points where I just wanted to take a plea just to get out of the Fulton County jail. There’s many of us that are racing or begging to go to actual prison just to get out of those conditions.”

Jail, experts pointed out, was never meant to hold convicted criminals and they said that’s the role of prisons. Jail was intended as a holding place for detainees while they awaited bond or trial hearings.

But in Fulton County, the average detainee spends 295 days in jail, almost a year, compared to the 30-day national average. Senators on the subcommittee indicated they’ll try to hear from former detainees and the families of those hurt or killed in the jail in subsequent hearings, some of which could take place during the General Assembly’s special session in November.

“We have challenges, but the purpose of this committee is to get under the covers, figure out what’s wrong and provide solutions,” said Albers.

