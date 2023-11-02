3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Supreme Court vacates felony child molestation conviction

Cody Allen Regan was sentenced for aggravated child molestation, but said he should’ve only received a misdemeanor sentence.
Georgia's new Supreme Court Building
Georgia's new Supreme Court Building(Ga. Supreme Court)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Supreme Court of Georgia on Thursday vacated the sentence of a metro Atlanta man convicted of felony child molestation, and ordered him to be retried on misdemeanor charges.

In Regan v. The State, the court ruled Georgia’s sentencing scheme for child molestation, as applied to Cody Allen Regan, violated his Constitutional right to equal protection. In vacating the sentence, the court reversed a Newton County trial court’s previous order that denied Regan’s challenge of Georgia’s child molestation statute.

Regan was 17 years old at the time he molested his 13-year-old stepsister in 2017. He entered a guilty plea on one count of child molestation but was sentenced on an aggravated child molestation’s penalty of 20 years in prison with one year to serve.

Because the victim was 13, Regan said he should only have been sentenced to a misdemeanor because Georgia defines and sentences child molestation and aggravated child molestation differently. In a 7-2 opinion, the court agreed.

According to the court, a first offense of child molestation is punishable by a prison term of five to 20 years, whereas a first offense of aggravated child molestation is punishable by either life in prison or a prison term of at least 25 years followed by probation for life.

The trial court denied Regan’s motion in arrest of judgment and sentenced Regan to a term of 20 years in prison, with one year to serve.

