GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Georgia High School Association
Georgia High School Association(Score Atlanta)
By Score Atlanta
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia High School Association announced the classification changes for the 2024-26 cycle and released the list of schools and which classification they will be placed in.

Notably, the GHSA will reduce the number of classifications by one and do away with Class 7A to have seven classifications instead of eight. The state’s highest classification will be Class 6A along with Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A-Division I and A-Division II.

If needed, schools around the state have until Nov. 8 to file an appeal after reviewing the school’s enrollment figure and class placement. Afterward, the GHSA will address the appeals in a Reclassification Committee meeting on Nov. 9.

To see the classification list follow the link.

This article first appeared on Score Atlanta.

