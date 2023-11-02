3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
An accident happened at the same spot, which was related to the shooting.
Monroe police: suspect arrested after 1 person shot dead in Walmart parking lot
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
3 victims of fatal crash on I-285 in DeKalb County identified, deputies say
Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County

Latest News

New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
30+ interfaith groups call for peace in Palestine
30+ interfaith groups call for peace in Palestine
The employees of a sandwich shop in Seattle are left without a job and pay after the owner...
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more