‘He loved his children’: ‘Black Panther’ stuntman, young kids killed in I-285 crash

A father and his two young children died in a crash in DeKalb County.
“He did so much, and he did so much with what he had.”
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, officers responded to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a truck on the exit ramp from I-285 onto I-20 E, according to DeKalb County Police. Now, a family is grieving after losing loved ones.

“He was an amazing, tremendous father,” said Akili Ramsess. “He loved his children.”

She said her son, 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess, was killed in the Tuesday night crash.

His 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess was also killed in the crash along with his newborn, Fujibo Ramsess.

The wreck, which involved a tractor-trailer, injured several of his other children who were also passengers, according to the family.

“He did so much, and he did so much with what he had,” said Akili.

Taraja was a real-life superhero to his children.

He was a stuntman in blockbuster films like the “Avengers” movies and “Black Panther.”

“He was so proud of his daddy being in the film and when he took his school picture he did his Wakanda forever tribute to his daddy,” said Akili.

Akili said Taraja was a stunt double for Richard Roundtree and well-versed in set design.

She said one of the things she’s most proud of is the example her son set for his children.

“I think it’s special for them to know he had these great dreams and he lived most of them,” said Akili.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family.

The Dekalb County Police Department’s Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said its in the early stages of an I-285/I-20 East interchange project that will help improve safety and traffic at the busy intersection.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

