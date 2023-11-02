Local restaurant owners discuss ‘Keith Lee effect’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday night, more than two dozen Atlanta-area restaurant owners and workers came together for an open chat about the state of the restaurant and hospitality industry.

It comes after TikTok influencer Keith Lee came to town and left his reviews of multiple local restaurants.

Lee has 14.5 million followers, and his Atlanta videos have amassed millions of views.

Some of the spots he stopped by were The Real Milk and Honey, Bodega on Main, and Juci Jerk.

Meeting at Tessarae in Buckhead, the discussion was led by a panel of influential food critics and restauranteurs.

A few of the points addressed included: how to handle high demand and lessen wait times, how to make all customers feel prioritized, and how to set yourself apart in an age where influencer reviews count as measures of success.

“They are speaking directly to the people. People may not be familiar with the MICHELIN guide, but they are familiar with this influencer. We have to look at both,” said Jason Bass, panel moderator and Director of Programming and Culture for the Thompson Buckhead Hotel. “We have to aim to please both of those and be our best self every day.”

“I think the Keith Lee’s of the world, with all the followers, really give us a different perspective,” said Monique Rose Sneed, owner of Bodega on Main. Her restaurant received high marks from the influencer. “It is certainly is good for small business owners,” she added.

To the point of Lee’s criticism of some of the restaurants, Sneed said it’s all feedback, and feedback is positive.

In the meantime, Lee’s food tour is on hold.

Tessarae is holding another panel discussion Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.