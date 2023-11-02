3-Degree Guarantee
Man previously convicted of rape sentenced for another rape nearly 30 years later, district attorney says

William Eric Vinson, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual...
William Eric Vinson, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of child molestation.(Coweta District Attorney)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man on probation for a 1994 rape has been sentenced to life in prison for another rape nearly 30 years later, according to Coweta District Attorney Herb Cranford.

William Eric Vinson, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of child molestation.

Vinson was arrested in 2022 after a 12-year-old told her teacher that Vinson had had sex with her, Cranford’s office said in a release. She later told investigators that he sexually abused her “for a multiple-month period” in 2021 and threatened to commit suicide if she ever told anyone, according to the district attorney.

According to Cranford, investigators determined that Vinson had left the address he was registered at and failed to update his address. This allowed investigators to obtain a warrant for his arrest under the Sex Offender Registry laws, Cranford said. That warrant came after investigators had already obtained warrants for sexually abusing the 12-year-old child.

Vinson was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole followed by 19 years in prison and one year of probation. Georgia law requires that sex crime sentences include at least a year of probation, according to the district attorney. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 30 years.

Vinson was still under parole after another 12-year-old was previously raped. He was first convicted of rape in 1994 when he was 13, according to Cranford’s office. A 30-year-old woman told police Vinson raped her after pointing a shotgun at her head, the district attorney said.

In that case, Vinson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 on probation. He was released in 2007.

He was later convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2012 and sentenced to three years in prison. He was released in 2013.

“For reasons that may be beyond normal human understanding, he is clearly a sexual predator and has been since he was a teenager,” Cranford said. “Vinson’s cases show that the only way to truly protect victims from serious sexual predators, like Vinson, is to send the offenders to prison.”

