Overnight fire at DeKalb gas station being investigated as possible arson

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight fire at a gas station in DeKalb County is being investigated as a possible arson.

Officials say a fire broke out inside the food mart of the Texaco gas station on North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Way in Decatur just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

The owners of the gas station told police that the fire was intentionally set.

Arson investigators are currently at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

