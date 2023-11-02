3-Degree Guarantee
Overnight fire at DeKalb gas station being investigated as possible arson

The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight fire at a gas station in DeKalb County is being investigated as a possible arson.

Officials say a fire broke out inside the food mart of the Texaco gas station on North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Way in Decatur just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

The owners of the gas station told police that the fire was intentionally set.

Arson investigators are currently at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

