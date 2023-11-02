3-Degree Guarantee
Police: 2 arrested for taking over Smyrna home, making bogus lease; 1 charged for same crime weeks earlier

“They are finding these different homes. They’re taking over the homes," police said.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than two weeks after police arrested Shaquan Gould and two others for burglarizing and taking possession of Jennifer Herrera’s new home on Cliff Creek Court in Smyrna, Gould has been busted again for the same crime. This time at a different home on Highview Drive.

“I’m astounded and a little bit scared. I think local lawmakers need to be aware of how often this has happened,” Herrera said.

Lt. Meredith Holt with Smyrna Police said Gould and a group of others have been breaking into vacant homes and producing bogus lease agreements when confronted.

“They are finding these different homes. They’re taking over the homes. We are looking at these leases that are fraudulent,” Holt said.

Police also arrested Anthony Spencer at the home on Highview Drive.

He’s charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of Georgia’s Gang Act.

“There was gang memorabilia found in the home. There was also gang memorabilia found in the first home off of Cliff Creek Court,” Holt said.

Investigators also found paperwork and a deflated mattress belonging to Gould and others inside a third home nearby on Green Forest Drive, leaving neighbors on edge.

“It kind of seems like what is going on these days. A lot of crazy things, but as a neighbor, it’s a scary thing to have to happen a few doors down. It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood and we want to keep it like that,” Alice Reen, a neighbor, said.

