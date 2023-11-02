3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed

FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Suzanne Somers’ cause of death has been revealed weeks after her death.

Somers, known for playing Chrissy on the sitcom “Three’s Company” before becoming an entrepreneur and best-selling author, died on Oct. 15 after her breast cancer reportedly spread throughout her body.

According to multiple reports citing a death certificate obtained by The Blast, Somers’ immediate cause of death was breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.

The report also stated that a biopsy was done for confirmation, but an autopsy was not carried out.

Other underlying conditions listed in the report included hypertension and hydrocephalus which contributed to the 76-year-old’s death.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain. Hydrocephalus can happen at any age, but it occurs more often among infants and adults 60 and older.

Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay.

According to The Associated Press, her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce and other immediate family were with her in Palm Springs, California, when she died.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th,” the statement read. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

In July, Somers shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

Somers was born in 1946 in San Bruno, California, to a gardener father and a medical secretary mother. She began acting in the late 1960s.

She was reportedly in good spirits before her death, telling People in an interview that she planned to be with her “nearest and dearest” on her birthday this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
An accident happened at the same spot, which was related to the shooting.
Monroe police: suspect arrested after 1 person shot dead in Walmart parking lot
Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
3 victims of fatal crash on I-285 in DeKalb County identified, deputies say

Latest News

New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
The city said they would hold a press conference with further details Friday at 11 a.m.
Warrants issued for HOA president and treasurer
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
The goal is to stop those who are battling mental illness and substance abuse issues from...
New focus on mental health after a conviction
30+ interfaith groups call for peace in Palestine
30+ interfaith groups call for peace in Palestine